West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2020 Update: WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam Scores to be Released by August on wbresults.nic.in

Kolkata, May 21: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE is expected to release Madhyamik Results 2020 by August this year. The exam results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, followed by the lockdown. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

According to an Indian Express report, the Board President, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, "It will take a month to complete the post-evaluation process, following which the results can be announced by August."

The Class 10 Board examination was started on February 18 and ended on February 27, 2020. This year 10.15 lakh students appeared for the Board exam out of which 5,76,009 were girls. 10th and 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

The Madhyamik exams were conducted on time, and the board had faced criticism for a number of paper leaks cases during the examination. However, due to the prevailing situation, the West Bengal board had postponed the class 12 exams.