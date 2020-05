Sonakshi Sinha Urges People to Donate PPE Kits to Help Frontline Workers Combat COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday urged people to help the frontline workers by donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother.Sinha took to social media to post a video of herself in which she is seen indicating towards the shortage of PPE supplies in hospitals."Our corona warriors need our help guys. Hospitals are running very short of the PPE kits which are the Personal Protection Equipment for the doctors, nurses, and other medical officials. This is where we come in and go to this website to donate, PPE kits," the 32-year-old actor said."We donate the masks, the shoe-covers, the gloves, and the cover on that they need to protect themselves while they are treating the patients with COVID-19. This is where we step up and take care of those who are taking care of us. Please donate be generous," she added.Sinha shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits to the corona warriors who are combating COVID-19.Earlier in the day, Centre on said that the production capacity of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits has increased from around 3,300 per day in March end to 1.8 lakh per day in one month, and will soon be above two lakh per day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)