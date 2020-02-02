Sonia Gandhi to Stay in Hospital Tonight

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, will stay in the hospital on Sunday night to undergo some tests.According to Congress sources, she was admitted to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache. She was not well for the past two days.Gandhi did not attend the budget session on Saturday.Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also there in the hospital. (ANI)

