South Korea Reports 27 New Coronavirus Cases

Seoul, May 12 (AP) South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

After dozens of recent infections were linked to club goers in Seoul, health workers are scrambling to test thousands of people who visited nightspots in the capital city.

Figures released by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought national figures to 10,936 cases and 258 deaths.

At least 1,138 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have declined after the country strengthened border controls in April, enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers coming from abroad.

The transmissions linked to club goers have alarmed a country that had eased up on social distancing and scheduled a reopening of schools, which was pushed back by a week to May 20. (AP)

