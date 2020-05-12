Special Train with 1,200 Migrant Workers Reaches Uttarakhand from Gujarat

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): A special train carrying 1,200 migrant workers reached Kathgodam in Uttarakhand from Gujarat's Surat.The train reached at 11:30 pm on Monday.Migrants thanked the government for making arrangements for their return."I was stranded in Surat for over 35 days. I faced many problems. I am thankful to the government for making arrangements for our return," Shyam, one of the migrants told ANI.Nainital district magistrate Savin Bansal, Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Meena, Chief Development Officer Vineet Kumar and other administrative officials welcomed the people on their return.Of the 1,200 passengers, 123 were from Almora, 291 from Bageshwar, 6 from Champawat, 254 from Pithoragarh, 16 from Udham Singh Nagar and 510 from Nainital district.Thermal scanning and health check-up of passengers was done by health department teams deployed at the station.46 buses of the Transport Corporation were arranged for further travel of returning passengers. (ANI)

