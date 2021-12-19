Margao, Dec 19 (PTI) Kerala Blasters notched up a comprehensive 3-0 win over 10-man Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Sahal Abdul Samad (27th), Alvaro Vazquez (47th) and Jorge Pereyra Diaz (51st, penalty) got on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters who moved to fifth spot in the standings with nine points from six games.

Mumbai City remained on top of the heap but the result meant Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC can now close the gap on the reigning champions.

Mourtada Fall was given the marching orders in the second half to make matters worse for the Islanders.

Mumbai almost took the lead in the second minute when a Ahmed Jahouh pass found Cassio Gabriel, whose effort was saved by Gill but only as far as the post before it was cleared.

Igor Angulo got another chance three minutes later from a Mandar Rao Dessai corner but his attempt was saved by the keeper.

It was end to end action as Vazquez saw his stinging shot saved brilliantly by Mohammad Nawaz. Vazquez was at the heart of all Kerala moves as the Spaniard made some good off the ball runs and also found joy in the final third.

Kerala looked the likelier side to score and towards the half time Sahal volleyed a ferocious shot past Nawaz after being set up by Diaz.

There was more misery for the league leaders after half time and Vazquez produced a moment of magic to start the fireworks.

Jeakson Singh provided a lovely ball from the right side to Vazquez on the edge of the box and the 30-year-old then smashed a sumptuous volley into the top corner with aplomb.

It got worse for Mumbai when they were reduced to 10 men after Mourtada Fall picked up a second yellow card and was sent off for a tackle on Diaz inside the box.

Diaz stepped up and converted the spot-kick to make it 3-0 and take the game beyond Mumbai.

Mumbai got their chances to pull things back but Bipin Singh, Mehtab Singh and Raynier Fernandes saw their efforts fizzle out.

Vazquez also got a chance to double his tally but could not keep his balance in front of goal.

