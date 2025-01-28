Kargil, Jan 28 (PTI) A pair of skiing boots lying idle in her house turned into a catalyst for 15-year-old Kargil girl Samina Khatoon to become the first female from a non-descript village Trespone to pursue ice-hockey.

Despite fierce opposition from her mother, Samina could not resist the temptation of putting on the pair, which was originally gifted by her uncle to her elder brother, who had no interest in skiing. The same pair proved to be her glide to glory.

On Monday, the youngest player of Ladakh team, she scored in her team's 4-0 in her team's gold medal match against arch-rivals ITBP at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, which concluded in Leh.

Now her parents Mohammad Younus and Fatima Bano are proud of their little daughter's achievements.

"I have a lot to learn and a long way to go," Khatoon said. The event is split into two phases -- one held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, and the second in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25. The ninth standard student at Mutahhary Public School, Baroo (Kargil), did not want to give up the opportunity and so juggled between school and practice, 2020 onwards, and won her parents' approval along the way.

Her classmates envied her. However, they helped her catch up with missed class notes, lectures and assignments. Samina's toil paid off as she made it to Ladakh's women's ice-hockey team, making her the youngest player to participate in this year's edition of the games.

Prior to this, she played for clubs from Kargil and went on to play in tournaments such as the LG Cup, CEC cup.

In the CEC cup of 2024-25, she scored six goals while representing downhill Kargil adventure sports club and was declared the player of the series. In Kargil, communities have opened their doors to opportunities for the new generation sans any gender bias.

Women are now being supported and encouraged by their families and society at large to pursue professions of their choice.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kargil Abid Ali said he has witnessed this positive change take over in the recent years, highlighting that this progress is a part of an ongoing initiative to ensure that more girls take up sports, especially male-dominated ones such as ice hockey, which is considered to be physically taxing. There are six women's ice hockey clubs in Kargil district alobe -- from Kukshow, Chiktan, Bodkharbu, Mulbek, Drass and Kargil. To promote participation, Ali said players are being provided with gears and equipment at subsidized rates. Moreover, the clubs were last year provided with equipment free of cost under the UT administration's special development package, he said. He added that under a similar package, ice-skating rinks are also being developed across Kargil. Ladakh Women's Ice Hockey Foundation, founded in 2016 has been travelling to rural regions of Ladakh and providing coaching to young children. During the visits the foundation realised the willingness and eagerness amongst the girls to play ice hockey and have, therefore, continued with their endeavour. "We have come a long way in making a mark and we take it upon ourselves to ensure that fresh and competent players are identified for the team," Noor Jahan, goalkeeper of the Ladakh's women team, said.

Taking note of the success of such endeavours, a similar coaching programme has also been initiated by the Youth Services and Sports department in Kargil which provides basic ice hockey coaching for children under 14 years in different zones across Kargil.

Ali states that out of a registration of approximately 200 children, almost 40 per cent are girls.

