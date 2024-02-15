Fast bowler Will O'Rourke's five-wicket haul on his Test debut helped New Zealand mount a furious comeback into the match against South Africa after Proteas batter David Bedingham slammed a classy hundred at Seddon Park on Thursday. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 40/1 and they need 227 runs to win, with Tom Latham (21) and Kane Williamson (0) standing unbeaten at the crease. At stumps, New Zealand were 40 for 1, having lost Devon Conway to Dane Piedt's ball, which proved to be the final one of the day. As the match enters its fourth day, both sides are finely positioned with New Zealand requiring 227 runs and South Africa needing nine wickets to win. NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024: Dane Piedt Helps Proteas To Keep 31-Run Lead Over Kiwis at Stumps on Day 2.

Early on in the day, New Zealand made a good impression, falling two wickets to O'Rourke during his morning delivery and one to Rachin Ravindra. Neil Brand lingered for a short while before being dismissed for a sixty-ball 34 in South Africa's 39 for 3. Zubayr Hamza and Bedingham then gave South Africa the much-needed impetus.

As South Africa scored 30 runs prior to lunch, Bedingham in particular took aim at his subpar deliveries. After lunch, when Matt Henry and O'Rourke were causing the ball to nip about a considerable bit, the two, who had begun the morning playing aggressively, changed to playing cautiously.

Surprisingly, Tim Southee took 36 overs to hand the ball to Neil Wagner, who was playing his first Test in almost a year. And Wagner took just five balls to end the 65-run partnership as an impatient Hamza holed out to deep square-leg off a short delivery. However, from that point, again, South Africa were in control, with Bedingham and Keegan Petersen stitching together a healthy partnership.

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke broke a long-standing New Zealand record that has lasted for almost 10 years as the second Test against South Africa in Hamilton remained in the balance after three enthralling days. O'Rourke collected five wickets during the Proteas' second innings to seal match figures of 9/93 and in the process broke the previous record held by Mark Craig (8/188) from June 2014 for the best bowling figures on Test debut by a New Zealand player.

