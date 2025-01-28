Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar will star in the Super Fighter Series, an international professional boxing event to be held on February 7 in Bangkok, where two other Indians from Mizoram, Laldinsanga and Vanlalawmpuia will also showcase their talent.

The high-octane action organised by Crown Boxing Promotions along with Grassroot Boxing Promotions features international boxers from the USA, France, Belarus, Ukraine, Thailand, besides the three Indians.

The Indian contender Jaishankar will cross swords with Rattakorn Tassaworn, a seasoned professional from Thailand.

The Tamil Nadu boxer is the reigning WBC Middle East and WBC Australasia champion.

The event also features, Laldinsanga, the WBC Youth World title champion and a rising star in professional boxing. He will face Thailand's Sarawut Jiamthong.

The third Indian, Vanlalawmpuia will take on Thailand's Supachat Sukonthamanee, which promises to throw up an explosive contest as both fighters are known for their aggressive style.

