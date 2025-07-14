London, Jul 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on fifth day of the third Test between India and England here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 387

India 1st Innings: 387

England 2nd Innings: 192

India 2nd Innings (Overnight 58/4 in 17.4 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Archer 0

KL Rahul lbw b Stokes 39

Karun Nair lbw b Carse 14

Shubman Gill lbw b Carse 6

Akash Deep b Stokes 1

Rishabh Pant b Archer 9

Ravindra Jadeja batting 17

Washington Sundar c&b Archer 0

Nitish Kumar Reddy c Smith b Woakes 13

Extras: 13 (lb-5, w-5, nb-3)

Total: 112/8 in 39.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-41, 3-53, 4-58, 5-71, 6-81, 7-82, 8-112

Bowling: Chris Woakes 6.3-3-11-1, Jofra Archer 10-0-41-3, Ben Stokes 14-1-34-2, Brydon Carse 9-1-21-2. PTI

