Sports News | 4 Sports Join 2022 European Championships; Still No Swimming

Munich, Jun 18 (AP) Organisers of the 2022 European Championships on Thursday added four sports to the program for the games in Munich.

The nine-sport line-up now includes the Olympic events of beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis.

Swimming remains absent from what organizers said is a finalized program despite talks involving broadcasters to integrate it.

The European aquatics body will hold its own championships in Rome on the same dates -- August 11-21 -- as Munich also hosts track and field, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

The Olympic Park in Munich will be the focus of the multi-sport European Championships, which will involve 4,400 athletes from 50 countries. AP

