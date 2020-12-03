London [UK], December 3 (ANI): The eight teams within the new women's regional set-up have confirmed their allocation of professional players and as a result, 41 female cricketers across England and Wales have now signed full-time domestic contracts.

In June this year, 25 players signed regional retainers. Thursday's announcement added a further 16 players to the list of contracted professionals and confirms that all 41 have progressed on to full-time terms.

The recruitment process was driven by the eight regions and their respective Regional Directors of Women's Cricket.

Alongside the 17 centrally-contracted England players, there are now 58 professional women's cricketers across England and Wales.

"We're delighted that these 41 young women are able to call themselves full-time professional cricketers and we wish them every success. The introduction of these 41 professional players, in addition to our 17 Centrally Contracted England Women's players is the most significant step forward for the women's game in recent years," ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said.

Contracted domestic women's players:

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn.

Thunder: Georgia Boyce, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Hannah Jones.

Central Sparks: Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies.

Lightning: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Lucy Higham, Abbey Freeborn.

Western Storm: Dani Gibson, Sophie Luff, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Nath Wraith, Alex Griffiths.

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Paige Scholfield, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier.

South East Stars: Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Bryony Smith, Aylish Cranstone.

Sunrisers: Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Jo Gardner, Kelly Castle. (ANI)

