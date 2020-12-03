Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is set to be out for a considerable amount of time after suffering a muscular injury. The Bundesliga club confirmed on Wednesday that their striker has picked up a hamstring injury and won’t return back to action until the end of winter break. The 20-year-old has been crucial for the Black and Yellows this season, averaging more than a goal per game. Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland Wins 2020 Golden Boy Award.

Borussia Dortmund confirmed that Erling Haaland has picked up a hamstring injury and will be missing football action for the rest of 2020. The Norwegian missed the Bundesliga team's most recent clash in the Champions League against Lazio – where they confirmed qualification in the knockout round – and will also be unavailable for the final game against Zenit next week.

Erling Haaland is set to miss a total of seven games for Borussia Dortmund between December and early January. His absence could have a huge impact on Lucian Favre’s team as they currently find themselves four points behind Bayern Munich in the league and any dropped points could see them fall out of the Championship race. Emre Can is also set to miss out on several weeks of action due to muscle problems.

The Norwegian’s injury opens the door for yet another youngster in forward Youssoufa Moukoko to get more playing time and establish himself in the team. The 16-year-old made his first-team debut for Dortmund a few weeks ago after impressing in the youth side. The German footballer was the youngest debutant in Bundesliga history.

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form this season. The Norwegian has already reached double figures in the league, scoring 10 goals in eight appearances, and also is the leading goal-scorer in UEFA Champions League with six strikes in four games.

