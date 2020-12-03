India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) in the 1st T20I match of the three-match series on December 4, 2020. The game will be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra. After losing the ODI series by 2-1, the Indian team will look forward to winning the trophy in the game shortest format. Virat Kohli and his men will play keeping in mind the upcoming T20I series. Aaron Finch led Australia played against England recently in T20I series which they lost by 2-1. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for IND vs AUS Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for India vs Australia 1st T20I match 2020. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Canberra.

India ended the ODI series on a positive note which will give them the confidence to do well in the upcoming T20I series. India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the last ODI of the series played at Canberra. India defended the target of 303 runs where Hardik Pandya played a blistering knock of 92 runs from 76 balls. Now let us take a look at some tips to pick right players for IND vs AUS Dream11 team. India vs Australia, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for IND vs AUS, 1st T20I 2020 at Manuka Oval.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. KL Rahul (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Mayank Agarwal (IND) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND) and Glenn Maxwell (AUS) are two wise picks in the all-rounder's section for your Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Deepak Chahar (IND) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for AUS vs IND 3rd ODI.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Mayank Agarwal (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Deepak Chahar (IND).

KL Rahul (IND) should be made captain of your Dream11 team. While Glenn Maxwell (AUS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).