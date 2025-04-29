Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) More than 300 elite athletes from across the country will compete in the second edition of the Indian Open Relay Competition here on Wednesday.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has also introduced a 4x100 mixed event for both senior and junior (U20) groups.

Following the introduction of the 4x100m mixed relay event in major competitions from this year by World Athletics, the International Olympic Committee has also added mixed 4x100m relay at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics programme.

As per entries, there will be as many as nine teams contesting for podium in the senior 4x100m mixed relay event in Chandigarh.

Some of those who have been selected for the May 27-31 Asian Championships in South Korea as well as for the World Relays (May 10-11) are also taking part in the event.

Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu are among strong contenders in the senior 4x100m mixed relay event..

Odisha's star women sprinter Srabani Nanda, and Lalu Prasad Bhoi and Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati in the men's group have confirmed their entries.

Tamil Nadu's dependable quarter-miler Vithya Ramraj will also be seen in action. She will compete in women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays..

The morning session will feature four finals, while the remaining eight finals are scheduled for the evening session.

