Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier league (IPL) has seen some stunning performances in the recent set of games which have completely blown the minds of the fans. In the match 48 of the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 29. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 scorecard here. Delhi Capitals had a very good start to the IPL 2025 season, although they dropped off a little in the past few games. A win here will be important for them to boost their confidence. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are without a win in their last three games. The last match against PBKS ended up in a washout and they desperately need a win to stay alive in the competition. 'Achha Hua Out Ho Gaya' KL Rahul Jokes As Virat Kohli Teases Him With 'This Is My Ground' Celebration' After DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals have been suffering a few problems at the top of their order. With Jake Fraser-Mcgurk out of form. DC had to opt to Karun Nair and Abishek Porel when Faf du Plessis was injured. Now Faf is back but yet to get full rhythm. Nair have suffered a few failures in the last two games and for Porel the task to lead the top order is a lot of pressure. Although KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs have handled the middle order well, they would want more starts from the top. Mukesh Kumar had a poor game in the last match and DC might look at someone like T Natarajan to come in.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile are in a complete mess. After the devastating defeat at Mullanpur chasing 111, they seemed to have lost their way. Quinton de Kock has made way for Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is yet to fire and KKR have also decided to drop their uncapped retention Ramandeep Singh in the last match for Rovman Powell, trying to bring a bit of power from the bench. But that meant they have no spot for playing Anrich Nortje which weakened their seam attack. They would be trying to find their combination once again ahead of this match and put up a fight which was missing in their last few matches. KKR IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh.