Last positioned Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Punjab Kings next in the Indian Premier League 2025. The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be the 49th match of the ongoing tournament. Hopes for a play-off slot has almost diminished for the Chennai Super Kings, but visitors Punjab Kings still have a lot on their plate, as with 11 points from nine games, they are one of the top contenders for play-offs. IPL 2025: Mystery Girl in CSK Jersey Hits Husband in Frustration As Chennai Super Kings' Batters Disappoint vs SRH, Know All About YouTuber Neetu Bisht Spotted in Viral Video.

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is the 10th match for both teams this team. The Super Kings have just four points from nine matches, the lowest in the entire tournament. The five-time champions have had the worst possible outing. Even stand-in captain and legend MS Dhoni couldn't save their pride. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have played against each other in 31 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, CSK have an edge with 16 wins, while PBKS have 15 wins.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ravindra Jadeja Glenn Maxwell MS Dhoni Yuzvendra Chahal Ravichandran Ashwin Shreyas Iyer

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

Ravindra Jadeja has been a top performer in the bunch of strugglers in the Chennai Super Kings camp in IPL 2025. On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell, also a spinning all-rounder is having a dull phase in PBKS. However, the battle between the two aces will be the one to watch, as both players are likely to face each other with the bat and ball in the middle overs. CSK captain MS Dhoni has batted at a strike rate of above 140 but has scored only 140 runs. His major problem has been facing quality spinners, getting out most of the time. Yuzvendra Chahal, the ace spinner of PBKS will be a tough challenge for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ravichandran Ashwin has been low on wickets this season, while PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has played bold with the bat. Ashwin should be aiming to turn the odds at the home ground to get an in-form Iyer.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Kamindu Mendis Opens Up on His Superman-Esque Catch in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match, His Teammates Say 'Best of the Catch of the Season' (Watch Video).

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

Shivam Dube and Anshul Kamboj are expected to remain the impact players for Chennai Super Kings in the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar might be the impact players for PBKS.

