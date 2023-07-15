Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The reigning champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) proved their mettle once again to finish on top at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Improving their points tally of 59 points from the last edition, SSCB claimed 72 points with 10 medals that included eight gold, one silver and one bronze.

Also Read | Close Shave! Inter Miami's New Star Lionel Messi Escapes Serious Accident After Car Skips Red Signal (Watch Video).

Mahesh (48kg) and Divash Katare (50kg) gave SSCB a dream start by winning their respective bouts with an easy 5-0 win. Mahesh overpowered Haryana’s Sikander with his swift moves in what transpired to be a one-sided affair to grab the win. Divash followed with yet another dominating performance against Tamilnadu’s K Dastageer Shariff clinching the gold medal for SSCB.

SSCB ‘s Hardik Panwar outclassed Punjab’s Shriyansh forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in round 1 to bag the gold medal.

Also Read | Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast of Women's Singles Final Tennis Match in India.

SSCB's Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant Sangwan (80+kg) also earned themselves a gold medal after their impressive performances.

Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh finished in second and third place, with 38 and 33 points, respectively. Both teams concluded their campaign with identical medal tallies. While Haryana won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals, the hosts Arunachal Pradesh also finished their campaign with one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Nenthok Hodong was awarded with the best boxer award for his gold medal-winning performance in the 54kg category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)