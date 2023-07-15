Lionel Messi could have had a disastrous start to his life in the United States after his car avoided what could have been a serious accident. The Argentina star recently moved to the US ahead of his unveiling as a new player for Inter Miami, a club he joined after two years at PSG. He is expected to be announced by the MLS side in a star-studded presentation ceremony on July 16. However, things could have gone awfully wrong for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose car escaped being hit by other vehicles. The car that Messi was seated inside skipped a red-light signal. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Unveiling Event: Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma to Perform at Argentina Footballer's Presentation in MLS: Report.

Watch the Video Here:

🚨 | Messi went through a red light. 😭Luckily he was being escorted home by a Florida State Police car. pic.twitter.com/mT8daiYK2g — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 14, 2023

Messi was being escorted home by a Florida State Police car when the four-wheeler he was in appeared to jump the red signal and get into the middle of the road where other vehicles were travelling. However, much to his good fortune, the other cars coming from the right had slowed down, which led to the Messi escaping the crash. However, according to several reports, Messi was in the car but it is unclear if he was driving it or not. Interestingly, the car was an Audi, one of Major League Soccer’s biggest sponsors.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner is expected to make his much-awaited debut for the club in the Leagues Cup match against Mexican slide Cruz Azul on July 21. Inter Miami would need Messi to come good in the remainder of the MLS season.

