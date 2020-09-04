Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): A six-year-old boy, Pranav Chauhan, roller-skated blindfolded for 16 kilometres in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records at Layer Valley Skating Stadium here in Ludhiana on Friday.

Pranav took one-hour and 16 minutes to complete the stretch of 16kms on roller skates. However, his attempt is yet to be verified by the Guinness World Records.

"Presently, the world record is for 14 kms skating in this category. We'll send details for the new world record. Pranav started skating at the age of 3.5 years, " Pranav's father, Surinder Kumar told ANI.

Pranav's coach, Manish Pathak said he has a great potential to break world records and further added that "my hard work and motivation has worked". (ANI)

