Adelaide [Australia], December 7 (ANI): Australia were bowled out for 337 runs in their first innings of the ongoing second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday and took a lead of 157 runs.

Following Australia's lead of 157 runs, the Rohit Sharma-led side are in trouble as only two times it has happened that teams have come back to win a day-night (pink-ball) Test after conceding a first-innings lead.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Clinical East Bengal Hand Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Defeat at Home.

The two teams who have went on to win the pink-ball Test match after conceding a first-inning lead are Sri Lanka and Australia. Sri Lanka did it in 2018 against West Indies at Bridgetown and Australia won against India by 53 runs in 2020 at Adelaide.

Top Australia batter Travis Head also shattered day-night Test records at Adelaide, continuing his golden run against India.

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Dempo SC Lose First Game of Season to Newbies SC Bengaluru.

During Australia's first inning at the Adelaide Test, Head played a 140-run knock from 141 balls at a strike rate of 99.29 to achieve the milestone.

With his ton on Saturday, Head became the second batter with most hundreds in day-night Test cricket. As of now, the 30-year-old has three centuries in pink-ball Tests. Head's compatriot Marnus Labuschagne holds the top spot with four centuries in day-night Test cricket.

Head also set the landmark of the fastest centuries in day-night Tests, the Aussie batter only took 111 balls to smash a stupendous hundred at the Adelaide Oval.

Head has a fine record against India in Tests, scoring 955 runs in 12 Tests and 21 innings at an average of 47.75, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 163. Across all formats against India, Head has made 1,555 runs in 29 matches and 38 innings at an average of 44.42, with three centuries and six fifties and the best score of 163.

In his last ten innings against India across all formats, including the latest, Travis has made 728 runs across all formats in eight matches, averaging 72.80, with three centuries and two fifties to his name and best score of 163* during WTC finals. This also includes a knock of 137 in the 50-over WC finals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)