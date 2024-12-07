The India national cricket team struggled against the Australia national cricket team in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide. Travis Head was in particular catalyst of the Australia’s massive fight back in the series who scored a half-century in the opening Test and continued his offensive form to score the fastest Pink Ball Test century in the second one. While Indian batters struggled to score runs, Head nearly outscored the whole Indian cricket Team total. Fans lauded Travis Head’s inning and trolled the Indian side for its poor performance in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Altercation With Travis Head After Scalping Australian Batter’s Wicket During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Fans Calling 'Travis Head vs Mohammed Siraj' encounter - Cinema

Trauma For India?

lol travis head has given them lifetime trauma https://t.co/DoyE2yQCqi — Mehreen (@talesofem) December 7, 2024

Monster Travis Head

Travis Head When Rohit Sharma is Captain

Travis Head when he sees Rohit captaining the opposite team pic.twitter.com/R6kxCHWbus — Praysure.in (@Praysurein) December 7, 2024

Fans suggesting New Careersfor Indian Players

Virat Kohli's next career move? How about swapping international pitches for street cricket with Anushka Sharma in London?" ""Rohit Sharma ""Siraj""Travis head ""#INDvsAUS #cheating pic.twitter.com/VMakc5kRF5 — VS (@vstechsolution) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)