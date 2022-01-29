Osbourn (Antigua), Jan 29 (PTI) The ICC's Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vasu Vats in the India squad.

"Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event," the ICC said in a statement.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Out a Special Message to All His Fans While on Holiday in Dubai.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

Also Read | AUS vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match Result: Australia Outclass Pakistan to Reach Super League Semi-Final.

India are set to face Bangladesh in the Super League semifinal here on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)