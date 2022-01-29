Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his winter break in Dubai and made a public appearance to collect the Globe Soccer Award. He spoke to the live audience at the Dubai Exhibition Center on Friday and sent out a special message to all his fans. He was asked questions about various topics and Ronaldo had no qualms in answering them. While speaking about the number of people who turned out to watch him live Ronaldo said that he didn't expect a whole lot of people who watch him live. Cristiano Ronaldo Collects Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time Award at Expo 2020 Dubai, Interacts With Fans (View Pics and Video).

While expressing his feeling for the supporters Ronaldo promised that he was speaking from the bottom of his heart. The 36-year-old further said that he has been guided by his fans and called them his motivator. "I didn’t expect this platform coming up, to see many people like this waiting for me. So, you guys are my motivation to play football. Without you guys, the football would be less. We’re guided by the fans. Just to feel that warmth, the love, it makes me feel so proud. I don’t have words to express myself more than that," he said.

Recently Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in the match against West Ham that was won by Manchester United. The team is currently placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table. Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester Unite was celebrated widely by the fans last year in August 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).