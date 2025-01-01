Pune, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi's Aarit Kapil continued to lead the open section with 9 points at the end of the 10th round of the 37th National Under 9 Open & Girls' Chess Championship here on Wednesday.

Aarit defeated Mani Sarbartho in the 10th round.

Kiyanna Parihar of Rajasthan emerged the leader in the girls section with 9 points as she registered a win over Sai Anshitha Puvvala.

Results: 10th Round: Girls Group: Kiyanna Parihaar(9pts) bt Sai Anshitha Puvvala(7pts); Divi Bijesh(8.5pts) bt Radhya Malhotra(7.5pts) Tvesha Jain(7pts) lost to Annanya Chinta(8pts); Aashvi Singh(8pts) bt Srijani Naskar(7pts); Aryahi Bhattacharya(7.5pts) drew with Nakshatra Gumudavelly(7pts); Sloka Sujith(7pts) drew with Hariprana B(7pts); Rajeswari Aiyappan(7.5pts) bt Swara Gandhi(6.5pts); Vamshika Boga(6.5pts) lost to Shruti Sarkar(7.5pts); Marksim Sriiyukthaa(7.5pts) bt Swara Phasge(6.5pts); Ankita Raj(6.5pts) lost to Anvi Hinge(7.5pts); Vihana Kothari(6.5pts) drew with Anjali Shrivastava(6.5pts); Sayyadh Raudah(6pts) lost to Kaushi Kulkarni(7pts); Narayani Marathe(6.5pts) drew with Harshika M(6.5pts) Aarini Singh(7pts) bt Pragatha(6pts).

Open Group: Aarit Kapil(9pts) bt Mani Sarbartho(7.5pts); Nidhish Shyamal(8.5pts) bt Krithik Muthukumar(7.5pts); Takkshanth Anand(7.5pts) lost to Oishik Mondal(8.5pts); Divith Reddy Adulla(8pts) bt Muhammad Ibrahim(7pts); Velsukirthan P(6.5pts) lost to Thavish S(8pts); Ayaanraj Kottapally(6.5pts) lost to Lishanth B(7.5pts); Gawas Rishit(6.5pts)lost to Garvit Jain(7.5pts); Sidhant Rana(7pts) drew with Dhyaan Patel(7pts); adwik Krishna(7pts) drew with Heyan Reddy(7pts); Arjun Singh(7.5pts) bt Eishaanav Chakraborty(6.5pts).

