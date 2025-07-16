Birmingham [UK], July 16 (ANI): This year's World Championship of Legends will witness the electrifying comeback of AB de Villiers, returning to the game after four years, alongside global icons like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan--reigniting rivalries and reliving the magic that made them legends.

Scheduled from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The tournament's massive appeal, historic rivalries, and nostalgic energy make it the perfect fit for EaseMyTrip's mission: to enable unforgettable journeys and champion moments of joy across borders. EaseMyTrip aligns with most-watched T20 leagues globally--where cricketing legends from six powerhouse nations return to the field.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman, EaseMyTrip, said, "At EaseMyTrip, we don't just book travel -- we power experiences. The World Championship of Legends is more than a cricket league; it's a cultural celebration that brings fans closer to their sporting heroes. We are proud to return as Presenting Partner and play a pivotal role in taking this celebration global. Whether it's a last-minute flight to catch a match at Edgbaston or a curated family package across UK cities, we aim to make these moments effortless and extraordinary for fans everywhere."

Ajay Devgn, Bollywood actor and Co-owner of WCL, said, "Having EaseMyTrip on board as Presenting Partner is a huge win for WCL. Their strong consumer connect, digital reach, and unwavering support for Indian sports make them the ideal partner for a league that celebrates cricketing legacy. We're excited to create many unforgettable moments together."

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO, World Championship of Legends, said, "EaseMyTrip has been at the forefront of India's travel revolution and has consistently backed marquee sporting properties. Their continued support strengthens the foundation of WCL and helps us scale the league globally, both in visibility and experience. With the ECB's sanction and the support of brands like EMT, WCL 2025 is set to break new records."

Alongwith AB de Villiers this season features an all-star line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more, as per a press release from WCL.

Joining Mr.360* in South African legends side are dynamic names like Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, and Aaron Phangiso, promising a thrilling mix of experience, power, and precision that South African cricket is known for.

AB de Villiers said, "There's nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who've always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket's spirit--and we're here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win," as quoted from a release by South Africa Champions. (ANI)

