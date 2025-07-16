Rome, July 16: The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled a two halves medal design at Palazzo Balbi in Venice, Italy. The unique design that merges two halves symbolises not only the union of Milan and Cortina, but also the spirit of victory and the effort required to achieve it, organisers introduced. Two halves brought together by the Olympic and Paralympic values. Two dimensions reflecting the culmination of an athlete and Para athlete’s journey, and all of those who stood by their side along the way. When Is the Next Olympics? Here’s the Dates, Host Nation, Venue of XXXIV Summer Olympic Games As Paris Olympics 2024 Comes to an End.

This concept becomes a powerful metaphor to portray the story of two worlds coming together, united by the spirit of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games: a world where competition doesn’t divide, but unites. "The two halves represent the efforts the athletes have made to get to this moment, and the support from their families, coaches and physiotherapists," explained Raffaella Panie, Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director for Milan-Cortina 2026.

According to Panie, the front of the medals displays the Olympic rings and the Paralympic Agitos, respectively. The reverse side bears the emblem of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. "The Paralympic medals have braille inscriptions on the back, allowing visually impaired athletes to identify the specific discipline. In addition, special markings along the edge of the medal indicate whether it is gold, silver, or bronze," said Panie.

The medals are crafted by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS), with an eco-friendly, non-toxic, and recyclable protective finish. The energy used by IPZS is entirely sourced from renewable resources. The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Are Set to Become the Most Gender-balanced ... - Latest Tweet by Olympics.

"The medals of Milan-Cortina 2026 are much more than mere awards, they encapsulate the identity of Italy-its creativity, its passion for sports and beauty," said Giovanni Malago, President of the Fondazione Milan-Cortina 2026. The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 6 to 22, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 6 to 15.

