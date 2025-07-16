Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a glimpse from her ‘short and sweet’ weekend trip to London, where she attended the Wimbledon 2025. The actress is seen walking in a beautiful polka dotted dress. She could be seen twirling and flashing a smile. The video also had some pictures she posed for in her stunning summer dress. “Soaking up the sun and all things British on my short n sweet weekend trip to London #Tennisweekend #Wimbeldon2025 #Ting,” Preity added. Preity Zinta Donates INR 1.1 Crore From Punjab Kings’ CSR Fund to Army Widows and Their Families After Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Indebted to Them Forever.’

Preity on July 14 along with her husband Gene Goodenough watched an “unbelievable game of tennis” at the Wimbledon 2025 and described it as a “fun weekend.” She wrote: “What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby - my Pati Parmeshwar and my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis ! Was awesome to see the men’s finals at Wimbledon !” The actress added: “Congratulation @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title and hard luck @carlitosalcarazz You fought hard and gave us a thrilling match. #Wimbledon2025 #Men’sFinal #Tennisweekend #Sunday #Ting,” she added. Preity Zinta Slams X User For Sexist Question During Q&A Session, Responds To ‘Not Marrying Glenn Maxwell’ Troll.

Preity Zinta's Bollywood Comeback With 'Lahore 1947'

Talking about the actress, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade. ‘Sun, Sand, You, Me’: Preity Zinta Is a Happy Soul As She Enjoys Outing With Hubby Gene Goodenough, Shares Video From Seaside Getaway – WATCH.

Earlier on Guru Purnima, the actress expressed gratitude to her ‘guru mitr’ for guiding her ‘spiritual journey.’ Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting next to her guruji. For the caption, Preity wrote: “Happy Guru Purnima to all of you who celebrate it. Guru Purnima is a day in honour of one’s chosen spiritual teacher or guru so I wanted to take this opportunity to acknowledge and wish my Guru Mitr - Acharya Ashok Diwedi ji / Guru ji for helping me navigate and understand my spiritual journey.” Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Recalls First Meeting with Yuzvendra Chahal in 2009, Shares Throwback Pic After Leg-spinner’s Heroics vs KKR in IPL 2025 (See Post)

She thanked her teacher for understanding and guiding her. “Thank you for understanding me, for befriending me and guiding me to seek answers for questions I cannot comprehend. Thank you for your large heart and your humour and for helping me seek a part of me I never knew existed. Love and respect always.”

