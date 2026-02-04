New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Indian opener Abhishek Sharma continues to remain at the top of the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings with 917 rating points.

The 25-year-old has scored 1297 runs in 38 matches with two centuries and eight half-centuries. In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, Abhishek was the third-highest run-getter with 182, backed by two half-centuries

He has a career strike rate of 194 and has taken the indian batting in the powerplay to another level. He has hit the most sixes in T20I after the 2024 World Cup. Phil Salt is his closest rival at second, 83 ratings behind.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a revival of form after refining his technique a bit, has gained one place in the batting rankings to reach the sixth spot. He had scored 242 runs with a fantastic strike rate of 196.75 and a staggering average of 80.67, and was the highest run scorer during the New Zealand T20I series.

Tilak Varma dropped from third place to fourth due to injury. He also missed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home after he underwent surgery for an abdominal issue. Recently, Varma played a T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against the USA.

Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's spot remains unchallenged because of his brilliant, consistent performances in recent times. He continued to stay at the top in the ICC Men's bowling charts with rating points of 776. Behind Chakaravarthy is Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, who climbed up two places to acquire the second spot. The Pakistan spinner has a rating point of 748.

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh, the highest wicket-taker during the New Zealand T20I series, has reached the 14th spot.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and South African opener Quinton de Kock made some ground, reaching 14th and 22nd in the batting rankings, respectively.

Ishan Kishan and Proteas left-hander Ryan Rickelton made significant gains. Kishan climbed to 32nd place, and Rickelton jumped 42 places to 40th in the latest batting rankings.

Other players, such as England spinner Adil Rashid, rose two places to fourth, and Black Caps T20I captain Mitchell Santner jumped eight spots to equal 23rd ranking with Kuldeep Yadav in the latest Men's bowling ranking.

These players will play a crucial role for their respective teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

