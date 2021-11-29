Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): Dominic Drakes bowled an impeccable spell of fast bowling as the Delhi Bulls registered a 12-run victory over Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday.

After the Delhi Bulls posted a total of 100/7, Drakes picked up figures of 4/9 and helped the Bulls restrict the Tigers to 88/9 in their 10 overs.

Captain Dwayne Bravo set the tone with the ball by dismissing Johnson Charles and Hazratullah Zazai in the second over. Thereafter, Adil Rashid removed Will Jacks and Karim Janat in the same over, reducing the Tigers to 25/4 in 3 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis gave a little hope to the Tigers when he smashed two boundaries and a six, however, his cameo of 26 runs from 16 balls ended when he was dismissed by Drakes.

The speedster took two more wickets in the same over reducing the Tigers to 56/8 in 7 overs. The Delhi Bulls continued to put pressure on the Tigers and eventually walked off the field with two points.

Earlier, Luke Wright got things going for the Delhi Bulls with consecutive boundaries in the second over, however, Mohammad Amir dismissed him on the final delivery of the same over. The Bangla Tigers put more pressure on the Bulls when James Faulkner bowled out Sherfane Rutherford in the third over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to gain momentum for the Bulls as he struck a six and a four off Karim Janat's bowling in the fourth over, however, Luke Fletcher dismissed Gurbaz in the next over.

As wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Eoin Morgan took the responsibility of getting the scoreboard ticking. The Englishman smacked Faulkner for a six and a four in the ninth over and struck another boundary off Luke Wood's bowling in the next over.

However, Morgan was dismissed by Wood for 35 runs from 19 balls on the third delivery of the last over. Dwayne Bravo's six-over sweeper cover in the next ball helped the Bulls post a competitive total.

Brief scores: Delhi Bulls 100/7 (Eoin Morgan 35, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 13, Mohammad Amir 2-13); Bangla Tigers 88/9 (Faf du Plessis 26, Luke Fletcher 19*, Dominic Drakes 4-9). (ANI)

