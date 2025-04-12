Udine (Italy), Apr 12 (AP) Two goals right before halftime put visiting AC Milan on its way to a comfortable 4-0 win over Udinese in Serie A and extended the home side's losing streak to four matches.

Udinese is on its worst run since the end of the 2022-23 season, when it also lost four in a row. It remains in 11th place.

The win left Milan in ninth, one point behind Fiorentina, but it will worry about an injury to goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was taken off on a stretcher after colliding with teammate Alex Jiménez.

Rafael Leao's superb strike from 18 meters was quickly followed by Strahinja Pavlovic's glancing header from a corner on the stroke of halftime.

Udinese was forced to chase the game in the second half and Milan took advantage of gaps that opened up.

Theo Hernández added a third in the 74th minute when he started a sweeping move in his own half and finished it off with an unstoppable shot.

Substitute Tammy Abraham's superb cross led to a fourth from Tijjani Reijnders 10 minutes from time. (AP)

