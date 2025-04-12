KK vs MS Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: In match number three of Pakistan Super League 2025 also known as PSL 10 or PSL X Karachi Kings (KK) takes on Multan Sultan (MS). The KK vs MS PSL 2025 match takes place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12 and has a start time of 08:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KK vs MS PSL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Former Australian batsman David Warner is all set to lead Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025. Warner, known to attract crowds, will be hoping to begin his new stint on a positive note. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the last season’s runners-up. Meanwhile, we have drafted the KK vs MS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for PSL 2025. PSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

KK vs MS PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan (MS) and Tim Seifert (KK).

Batters: David Warner (KK), Shan Masood (KK) and Shai Hope (MS).

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell (MS), Iftikhar Ahmed (MS) and Khushdil Shah (KK).

Bowlers: Hasan Ali (KK), Usama Mir (MS) and Abbas Afridi (KK).

KK vs MS PSL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: David Warner (c), Michael Bracewell (vc).

KK vs MS PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (MS), Tim Seifert (KK), David Warner (KK), Shan Masood (KK), Shai Hope (MS), Michael Bracewell (MS), Iftikhar Ahmed (MS), Khushdil Shah (KK), Hasan Ali (KK), Usama Mir (MS) and Abbas Afridi (KK).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 02:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).