Milan [Italy], July 12 (ANI): Italian football club AC Milan's latest signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shared his thoughts in a recent interview with the club. He said that AC Milan's history is unique.

AC Milan have bolstered their midfield by signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 27-year-old Englishman of Guyanese descent is an important addition, both because of his impressive physical stature and the position he plays in.

"AC Milan's history is unique, I couldn't say no to an offer like that. For me, it is a great opportunity to grow, not only on a sporting level. I will give my all. I am happy to be here, so far I have spent my whole career at Chelsea but I have never been fully satisfied. A few times I was at 100 per cent in London, it was the right moment to change. I understand the great responsibility of wearing this shirt. I am mature, I overcame injuries and difficult moments: now I am well and I can become a leader of the team," Ruben Loftus-Cheek said, according to the official website of AC Milan.

"Last season, after facing AC Milan in the Champions League as an opponent, the first discussions began. The Rossoneri management congratulated me, and after that, the negotiations became more and more concrete. On my return I was impressed by the atmosphere at the stadium, the support of the AC Milan fans was incredible. You could feel all their passion. At Chelsea I had my best moment with Sarri, I was used in my favourite position; then I had more defensive tasks".

Ruben Loftus-Cheek said he hoped to make a difference.

"In the past, I have revealed that I admire a player like Kaká. I don't want to compare myself to such a champion, also because I have different characteristics, but he is a source of inspiration. Like Pirlo, always talking about former Rossoneri who played in my position. I am just thinking about doing well at AC Milan, I think about the national team but at the moment it is not my priority," he said. (ANI)

