New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Ace Indian race walker Priyanka Goswami notched her first win of the season, taking the top spot in the women's 10km event at the Austrian Race Walking Championships in Innsbruck.

Goswami clocked 47 minute and 54 second to win the 10km race walk on Monday. Her pet event is, though, 20km race walk in which she holds the national record holder of 1:28:45.

She has a personal best of 45 minute 47 seconds in the 10km event which she had clocked in 2022.

"I finished even after a one minute penalty... it was not easy to finish (to win gold) after the penalty and fever," the 29-year-old Goswami wrote on her social media handles.

Goswami also competes in longer distance events.

She had finished second in the Athletics Victoria Walking Championships in Melbourne in May with a time of 2 hour, 26 minute and 54 seconds.

In the men's 35km race walk event in Innsbruck, Sandeep Kumar finished second, clocking 2:38:45 while Ram Baboo was third with 2:41:47.

