Jersey City (USA), May 10 (PTI) Aditi Ashok failed to make the cut at Mizuho Americas Open after shooting a second round of even par, having previously carded 77 in the first round and finished with a total of five-over 149.

Starting on the back nine, Aditi opened the day with a birdie before dropping a shot on the 13th hole. She soon picked up another shot on the 18th hole. On the eighth, Aditi made another birdie to close the day at even par.

Also Read | Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The first day's score of five-over par proved to be a detriment to her campaign this week as the cut fell at one under par.

The world No 1 Nelly Korda played four-under par for the second day in a row as she placed herself in tied first alongside Somi Lee (69-67) and Andrea Lee (68-68) with a combined total of eight under par.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NED vs SCO ICC CWC League 2 ODI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Nelly started her round from the back nine and had birdies on the 11th and 14th holes before dropping shots on the 17th and 18th holes.

In the front nine, she played a perfect game as she opened with a birdie on the first hole and then strung together consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before closing the round with another birdie on the ninth hole.

South Korea's Lee had a great second day as she made seven birdies and two bogies to make it five under par for the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)