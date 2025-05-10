Southampton, destined to play in the second division of English football after a poor Premier League campaign, gears up to welcome former champions Manchester City. The Saints are rock bottom in the points table and have lost four out of their last five matches played. Their season never quiet took off and they will be playing for pride here. Opponents Manchester City on the other hand are third and a win here will be crucial for them as they look to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification race. Premier League 2024–25: Nottingham Forest Draws 1–1 Against Crystal Palace As UEFA Champions League Hopes Fade.

Charlie Taylor and Albert Gronbaek miss out for Southampton due to fitness issues but Matheus Fernandes returns after a chest infection. Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu will be the two central midfielders, shielding the backline. The creative impetus will come in the form of Matheus Fernandes and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for Manchester City and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Outgoing midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will feature as the playmaker with Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush on the wings. Ilkay Gundogan and Nico Gonzalez are once again set to form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Southampton are set to host Manchester City in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 10. The Southampton vs Manchester City EPL 2024-25 match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Hampshire and begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2024–25 Results: Manchester United Loses Again in EPL As Newcastle United Salvages a Point in Top-Five Race.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Southampton vs Manchester City live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Southampton vs Man City online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Southampton vs Man City live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester City will dominate this game and secure a routine victory here.

