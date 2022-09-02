Sylvania (US), Sep 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's search for form continued as she had a disappointing start with a five-over 76 in the first round of the Dana Open on the LPGA.

Aditi, who has missed cuts in four of her five previous starts, had six bogeys against a lone birdie. That puts her in a difficult position, needing to return a very low round on the second day to ensure some action on the weekend.

Also Read | Legends League Cricket 2022: LNJ Bhilwara Group Acquires Fourth Franchise in T20 Tournament.

Meanwhile, Hye-Jin Choi, Ruoning Yin and Carlota Ciganda carded 6-under 65 each to take the first-round lead.

Ciganda, a two-time LPGA Tour champion whose wins came in 2014, opened with two birdies in her first three holes and added four more after the turn on Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 18 for her best first-round score of 2022.

Also Read | Premier League 2022-23 Deadline Day Transfers: Here is the List of Top Players Who Joined the English Teams This Summer.

Ciganda has already logged three top-five finishes this season.

The other two co-leaders Yin and Choi are both rookies. Yin has been battling a wrist injury and didn't travel for the European swing. She did play two Epson Tour events and finished T30 and T13.

Choi is coming off a hot week at the CP Women's Open, where she recorded a career-best 62 in the second round and notched her ninth top-10 finish of 2022. She carried that momentum here in Dana Open.

Eight players sit in a tie for fourth at 5-under. Among them is major champion Lydia Ko, also a two-time Dana Open champion, and Lexi Thompson, who has earned two runner-up performances in Sylvania since 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)