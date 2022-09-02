New Delhi, Sep 2: Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday brought on board LNJ Bhilwara Group as the fourth franchise of the league for the upcoming season. Adani Group, GMR Group and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) have already acquired franchise teams in the Legends League Cricket recently. With the latest venture, the textiles, fashion and EV batteries manufacturers have made a foray into sports business.Tim David has Freaky Abilities Like Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard; Says Alex Carey | 🏏 LatestLY

LLC, which is being played in India for the first time, is dedicated to the 75th year celebration of India's independence and will commence on September 16. The final of the four-team tournament will be played on October 8. The League will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, "No sport can ever claim the love and popularity cricket has in our country. I am proud to be part of Legend's clan which has religion-like fan following. In my career, I have watched so many cricketers but this is a different feeling all together to be part of the game. I am really looking forward to this season and many more of them."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).