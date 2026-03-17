Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 (ANI): Several Afghanistan cricketers have spoken out against the civilian casualties reported in Kabul following airstrikes by Pakistan, expressing grief and calling for justice.

Pakistan carried out heavy bombardment targeting Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, with Taliban officials and residents reporting multiple explosions across the city, Khaama Press reported.

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According to Khaama Press, the latest bombardment highlights rapidly deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration as both sides continue to trade accusations over security issues.

Rashid Khan took to X to express his outrage, saying he was "deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties in Kabul". The all-rounder added that targeting civilian homes, educational facilities, or medical infrastructure, whether intentional or accidental, amounts to a war crime.

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"I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah !" Rashid Khan wrote.

https://x.com/rashidkhan_19/status/2033682054039408703?s=20

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi shared a video on X, writing, "Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons' names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short."

https://x.com/MohammadNabi007/status/2033692256671039813?s=20

Similarly, Ibrahim Zadran, who is the captain of the T20I side, condemned the air strike by Pakistan. "Tonight I heard a massive explosion here in Kabul. Moments later, we saw flames rising into the sky from a hospital. Our brothers who intended to fast tomorrow are now gone, or wounded. My thoughts are with every family grieving tonight. Kabul is in pain. We pray for justice."

https://x.com/IZadran18/status/2033694675647742160?s=20

Meanwhile, Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, said that the death toll from the previous night's bombardment by Pakistan's military on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul has risen to 400, while 250 people were injured.

Hamdullah Fitrat, in a post on X, confirmed the figures and said that the Pakistani military carried out an airstrike around 9:00 PM on the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital. Large sections of the facility were destroyed, and the rescue teams are at the site working to control the fire and recover bodies.

"The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. Rescue teams are currently at the scene working to control the fire and recover the remaining bodies of the victims," Fitrat wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)