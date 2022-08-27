Dubai, Aug 27 (PTI) Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener here on Saturday.

Afghanistan chased down 106 in 10.1 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring with a 40-run innings, while Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten on 37.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Asks Babar Azam To Get Married in Candid Conversation Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Clash (Watch Video).

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 105 in 19.4 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.

Also Read | Juventus vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11).

Afghanistan: 106/2 in 10.1 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 40, Hazratullah Zazai 37 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 1/19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)