Juventus and AS Roma will have ambitions of moving to the top of the points table when they face off in the latest round of Serie A 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lazio 3–1 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Stunned As Maurizio Sarri’s Side Go Top of Serie A 2022–23 Table With Thrilling Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Juventus have made a decent start to the season but were held by Sampdoria to a goalless draw and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, AS Roma have been brilliant in Jose Mourinho's second season in charge and could make a huge statement if they manage to beat the Bianconer in their own backyard.

When is Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs AS Roma match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Juventus Arena in Turin. The game will be held on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs AS Roma match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Juventus vs AS Roma will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs AS Roma match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).