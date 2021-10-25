Sharjah, Oct 25 (PTI) Electing to bat, Afghanistan scored a challenging solid 190 for four against Scotland in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai produced a 44-run knock off 30 balls while Najibullah Zadran (59) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) also played solid knocks.

Also Read | IPL 2022: RP Sanjeev Goenka Group Bags Lucknow, CVC Capital Gets Ahmedabad Team.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 190 for 4 in 20 overs (N Zadran 59, R Gurbaz 46, H Zazai 44; S Sharif 2/33, M Watt 1/23) vs Scotland.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)