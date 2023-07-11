Chattogram, Jul 11 (AP) Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday as he chases a series sweep in Bangladesh.

Afghanistan made changes to the lineup that won the second game to secure the three-match ODI series, with star spinner Rashid Khan being rested along with fast bowler Saleem Safi.

Pace bowler Abdur Rahman and left-arm spinner Zai-ur-Rehman replaced them, making their one-day international cricket debuts.

Following its 17 runs defeat in the rain-hit series-opener and a crushing 142-run defeat in Game 2, Bangladesh needs a win to avoid its first 3-0 loss in an ODI series at home since 2012.

The hosts made three changes, with fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam coming into the team to replace Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan batted first in the second game and dominated, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scoring centuries in a 256-run opening stand.

It was Bangladesh's largest loss by runs to Afghanistan, and only its third ODI series defeat at home since 2015.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (captain), Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman. (AP)

