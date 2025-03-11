New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The head coach and players of the India women's kabaddi team expressed their delight over their recent triumph in the recently concluded Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship and thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its constant support.

Last week, India emerged triumphant in the Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship final by outwitting Iran in a closely contested affair. It was an end-to-end battle until the first half, but India upped the ante in the second phase and stood victorious with a 32-25 scoreline.

Tejeswini Bai, the head coach of the women's team, was proud of the achievements of the Indian team under her watch and thanked SAI for its support.

"I am happy and proud. It was a good experience in Iran. The players worked really hard. We got good facilities and support from SAI. We can move forward because of the body. Without them, we are nothing," Tejeswini Bai told ANI.

The Indian team captain, Sonali Shingate, is looking ahead. She has set her eyes on the upcoming Women's Kabaddi World Cup, which will be held in June of this year. After relishing in their newfound success, the Indian team will unite next month for a camp and work on certain aspects of their game for their next challenge.

"The tournament was good. We had a strong team. The final match was competitive. A camp for the World Cup will be held next month. We will work on our defensive line, and the Raiders will work on their attack," Shingate told ANI.

Pushpa Rana, another member of the Indian team, shared her experience and thanked SAI for providing the required facilities. She believes the title win will motivate them to perform better in the next marquee event.

"Our experience was really good. The team played really well. We received a lot of facilities and support from SAI. We will now prepare for the World Cup. This title win will motivate us," she said. (ANI)

