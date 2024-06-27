Islamabad, Jun 27 (PTI) India's Shiven Agarwal, Aadya Budhia and Gowshika M moved into the semifinals of their respective age groups at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships here on Thursday.

It was, however, a mixed day for the Indians.

The second-seeded Agarwal beat local challenger Abdul Ahad Butt 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys' U-15 quarterfinals, while Aadya and Gowshika, the second and fourth seeds in the girls' U-13 section, put it past Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 and Makaela Lin Cassidy (Hong Kong) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8.

Meanwhile, five Indian players lost in the quarterfinals, with Nirupama Dubey going down in a five-game thriller in the girls' U-19 category.

Other Indian results (quarterfinals):

Boys U-17: 6-Yusha Nafees lost to 1-Abdullah Nawaz (PAK) 1-11, 7-11, 2-11. Girls – U-15: 8-Ankita Dubey lost to 1-Harleein Tan (MAS) 2-11, 5-11, 5-11; 9-Diva Shah lost to 2-Lo Pui Yin Chole (HK) 6-11, 6-11, 9-11. U-17: 6-Unnati Tripathi lost to 4-Doyce Lee Ye San (MAS) 3-11, 1-11, 6-11. U-19: 5-Nirupama Dubey lost to 3-Akari Midorikawa (JPN) 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 5-11.

