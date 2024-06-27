India women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur are all set to clash against South Africa in the only Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team will be shifting to the red ball format after whitewashing the Proteas in the three-match ODI series. South Africa were brilliant with the bat but they need to work up on their bowling. Smriti Mandhana Equals Mithali Raj’s Record of Seven ODI Centuries by an Indian Female Batter During IND-W vs SA-W ODI Match.

India defeated heavyweights such as Australia and England in the only Test match they played earlier this year at home. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana's form is a major boost for the side and the bowling department also shined for the team in the ODI series. On the other hand, South Africa might be underdogs against India but they have all the talent and capability to beat India. IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India Women vs South Africa Women’s Cricket Match in Chennai.

IND-W vs SA-W Only Test Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Varma (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Anneke Bosch (SA-W), Tazmin Britts (SA-W), Hamanpreet Kaur (IND-W)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

Bowlers: Radha Yadav (IND-W), Saika Ishaque (IND-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

IND-W vs SA-W Only Test Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Laura Wolvaardt (vc)

IND-W vs SA-W Only Test Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Varma (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Anneke Bosch (SA-W), Tazmin Britts (SA-W), Hamanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W), Saika Ishaque (IND-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).