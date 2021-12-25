New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The All India Football Federation has condoled the death of former India national team goalkeeper Sanath Sett. He passed away on Friday.

Sett, an acrobatic goalkeeper during his playing days, made his international debut for India against Japan in the 1954 Asian Games. He represented India in 11 international matches. He was part of the national squad which won the Quadrangular Cup in 1953, 1954 and 1955.

Also Read | EPL 2021-22: Burnley vs Everton Boxing Day Game Postponed Due to COVID Cases.

"It is really sad to hear that Mr Sett is no longer among us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," AIFF President Praful Patel said as per AIFF release.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said Sanath Sett was an exceptional goalkeeper who enjoyed great success at the international and domestic levels. "My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Also Read | IND U19 vs PAK U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021.

At the domestic level, he was part of Bengal team that won Santosh Trophy in 1953 and 1955.He also played both for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in his club career. For East Bengal, he played a stellar role in the club winning the DCM Trophy in 1957, the IFA Shield, and the Dr HK Mookherjee Shield in 1957.

For Mohun Bagan, Sett was instrumental in the green and maroons winning the Calcutta Football League in 1959, 1960, 1962; the IFA Shield in 1960, 1961 (joint-winners), and 1962; the Durand Cup in 1959, and 1960 (joint-winners); the Dr HK Mookerjee Shield in 1959, and 1961 (joint-winners); and the Babu Kuer Singh Shield in Patna in 1960, and 1961.He also represented the Aryans Club from 1951-56. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)