Junior teams of traditional rivals India and Pakistan take on each other in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021. It is India vs Pakistan at Under-19 level and yes, it will have fans glued to their mobile sets to catch the latest score. Meanwhile, fans will be looking to play fantasy cricket as well as India U19 takes Pakistan U19. Continue reading to find out IND U19 vs PAK U19 Dream11 team prediction and tips to select you fantasy playing XI. India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Key Players to Watch Out for in IND U19 vs PAK U19.

Both India and Pakistan got off to a winning start at the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021. While India defeated hosts UAE, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. This is going to be a Group A clash and both teams will be looking to secure some valuable points.

IND vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Dinesh Bana can be your sole wicket-keeper. Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull Shine as India U19 Beat UAE U19 by 154 Runs in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021

IND vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - You can select Abdul Wahid, Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh and Qasim Akram as four batsmen.

IND vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Irfan Khan and R Hangargekar can be your all-rounders. Pakistan U19 Bundle Out Afghanistan U19 for 52 Runs, Open Their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 Campaign With Four-Wicket Win

IND vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Ahmad Khan, Awais Ali, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar can be your picks in bowlers section.

IND vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Bana, Abdul Wahid, Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, R Hangargekar, Ahmad Khan, Awais Ali, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar.

