New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee, during its meeting held at the Football House here on Saturday, proposed the formation of Independent Judicial Committees in line with the Constitution approved by the Supreme Court of India.

AIFF released the Executive Committee proposal on its social media handle.

Also Read | East Bengal Wins Inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship 2025; Fazila Ikwaput’s Brace Helps Moshal Girls Earn Commanding 3-0 Win Over Nepal's APF.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSeoDnNgQz0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

It said the Election Committee will have former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora as Returning Officer. The members include former DGP Delhi Vivek Gogia and former CBI officer Surinder Singh Gurm.

Also Read | 'Happy for My Thambi Sanju', Ravi Ashwin Reacts To India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

The Ethics and Dispute Resolution Committee would be headed by former DGP Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda and Justice Ashok Tripathi (retd), a former District Court Judge, would be Deputy Chairperson.

The Disciplinary Committee is proposed to be headed by Justice Vineet Saran (retd). Justice Raghavendra Kumar (retd), has been proposed as the Deputy Chairperson.

The Players' Status Committee is proposed to be chaired by Justice Ravindra Singh (retd).

The Appeal Committee would be headed by Justice Hemant Gupta (retd) as Chairperson. Justice KS Ahluwalia (retd) would be the Deputy Chairperson. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)