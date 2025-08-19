New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has approached the Supreme Court, highlighting the urgent need to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the future structure of Indian football's top-tier league, the Indian Super League (ISL).

According to the federation, the matter came up for hearing on Monday morning after the Amicus Curiae informed the Court about the issue. The AIFF's senior counsel had also raised the development that the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 had been passed by both Houses of Parliament, terming it a critical point to be brought before the Supreme Court.

The Court, while hearing verbal submissions, directed all parties to file written submissions before the next hearing scheduled for August 22.

The AIFF, in its statement, said it will use this opportunity to present the "urgent need for commercial continuity and to determine the future structure of its top-tier league, keeping in mind the interests of its players, clubs, and other stakeholders whose livelihoods are at stake due to the current impasse."

Earlier, the All India Football Federation and legal representatives of Indian Super League clubs held discussions on Thursday to address the uncertainty over the start of the 2025-26 ISL season.

It was agreed that the concerns raised by the ISL clubs regarding the delay in the season's commencement and the difficulties being faced by players, as well as other stakeholders, will be conveyed to the Supreme Court next week for its consideration. (ANI)

